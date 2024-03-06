Country Club Road Shelter Serves 60

“It’s modern, decent office space, really.”“This was an office, and each of these individual offices had doors on them, which we took off,” said DeAngelis. “You have to do that for fire safety,” he said. Sprinklers were already installed, and the office “is laid out well … we didn’t have to do much.” Rooms can be monitored but have a reasonable amount of privacy. Up to three people can sleep in each room, and a common area connects them, with a microwave and refrigerator. “People can heat up stuff. It’s important to have, because not everyone has eaten,” DeAngelis said. The shelter is two miles from downtown, so Good Sam operates a van twice a day, to get people to and from the shelter, stopping at Barre Street, Main Street, and the transit center. “You have to take the van. There is no other way you can get here. We just don’t allow it, because we want to make sure it’s a safe environment,” said DeAngelis. “This is a challenging element but it has gone relatively smoothly.” “There’s always at least two staff people here,” plus the driver. “Some of the people work with Washington County Mental Health also.” Having a daytime partner is essential, especially “if it’s zero degrees outside”, said DeAngelis. Both Another Way and the transit center have been available as warming spaces during the day. Another Way also has a shower, computers, and a meal often provided by an interfaith group.
Statewide Housing CrisisIn 2023, Vermont had the second highest rate of homelessness in the U.S. on a per capita basis, almost doubling after the pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. However, Vermont also has the highest rate of sheltered homeless, through emergency shelters and the state hotel program. On March 1, the Vermont Department for Children and Families announced the continuation of the state hotel program, saying “it is important to note that no Vermonter lost their room due to these negotiations.” It would take a $1 billion investment to produce 2,000 housing units, far from filling the 6,800 housing unit gap in Vermont, according to a Nov. 2023 post from Gov. Scott’s office. “We can’t solve the problem that the state as a whole has,” said DeAngelis. “It’s complicated, too. It’s not just building the unit,” he said. “I’ll tell you something else that’s more of an intangible, but to me it’s very very important. A lot of people are lonely. They’re disconnected from others. They’re on their own. They’ve been traumatized. They want to live someplace where there are other people. And sometimes, you know, maybe they think, well, hey I’m living on the street but at least I have this crowd around me right here of people that I hang out with during the day. And it’s better than being by myself.” “We want people to feel accepted and valued, and that we care about them, and I just know it, because my office is in the shelter. It’s home for a lot of those guests, and it may not be perfect, but they’ve got some element, level of community there.” The Elks Club seasonal overflow shelter is “only funded through April,” and then the process of finding funding and a location continues. With the four shelters Good Sam is running, DeAngelis said they worry they might “stretch a little too far right now … I mean, we’ve grown three-fold over the past three or four years.”
