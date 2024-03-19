Council Approves FEMA Property Buyouts

Property Buyouts ApprovedThe properties are located at 189 State Street, 197 State Street and 127 Elm Street. The buyouts are “a mitigation to get people out of harm’s way for future floodings,” when there is a historic repetitive loss of structures, according to information from Jerome. Those three properties are considered to be substantially damaged due to the flood — meaning that the cost to repair them would be more than 50% of the structure’s market value before the flood, Jerome said. Once the government closes on the property purchase, the community of Montpelier becomes the owner. From that point on, the property becomes publicly owned and can never be developed — with a notable exception. The property can have public restrooms located there, and nothing else. Otherwise, the areas can be used for river access, green space, a wildlife refuge, or even a parking area, as long as it is not paved. However, it can never be sold to a private individual, though it could be sold to a nature conservancy. How are the properties acquired? First, they are made available to states and communities following a presidential disaster declaration. Then, property owners apply via an annual application deadline set to occur in May, though the deadlines can be extended. Properties can also be acquired under the Swift Current Flood Mitigation Assistance Program associated with properties insured under the National Flood Insurance Program for places that suffer repeated losses due to flooding events. “All three (properties) are in areas in the community considered to be repetitive loss zones,” Jerome said.
New Zoning Rules Discussion ContinuedCity Council voted to continue the discussion on adopting new zoning regulations following talks on solar shading rules and urban residential designations. This was the second public hearing on the topic. Cary Brown’s motion to approve all zoning changes, except the solar regulation, failed for lack of a second, when the council realized they were not all on the same page regarding either solar shading rules or urban residential regulations. Mayor Jack McCullough said he thought Council had agreed to adopt the urban residential rules for the proposed housing development on the Country Club Road property, but continue to look for other surrounding or similar properties in other parts of town where such rules could also apply. These properties potentially include Sabin’s Pasture and property owned by Steve Ribolini, he said. But Councillor Tim Heney said he felt, “we’re not there,” on urban residential zoning, and that, “we’re doing it backward.” City Manager Bill Fraser said they can’t move forward on the growth center until zoning regulations pass. Brown appeared to agree, saying, “I don’t know if failing to do the zoning will speed the process up. If we don’t change the zoning, we keep the door closed. We can’t get the growth center. We can’t get the TIF. ” But in the end, after more talk on solar shading, they voted to continue the discussion until April 3.
Council OrientationFollowing the above discussions, City Clerk John Odum swore in newly elected and re-elected council members. Adrienne Gil of District 1 beat out incumbent Dona Bate on Town Meeting Day and attended her first meeting March 13. Mayor McCullough and members Sal Alfano and Cary Brown were re-elected. Then, City Manager Bill Fraser gave a presentation about the City Council’s structure, governance and operations.
