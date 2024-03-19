Home Living Community Community and Business News in Brief, Mar. 20, 2024

Community and Business News in Brief, Mar. 20, 2024

Photo courtesy of CCV.

CCV Offers Free Cyber Skills Course

The Community College of Vermont has partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges and Microsoft to deliver a free cyber skills course for Vermonters. The course is made possible by a grant from the association and Microsoft, and funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The one-credit class, Foundations of Information Security, will be offered in a flex format, meaning students can participate remotely and at their own pace. Students will examine the issues of online threats, build cyber awareness, and learn personal and professional strategies for reducing vulnerabilities. 

Students can register now through July 5, and the course runs through August 12. Learn more and apply at ccv.edu/apply

—press release

Montpelier Disaster Recovery Network

The Montpelier Disaster Recovery Network is a community-led project formed in February 2024 to help over 400 Montpelier households that were impacted by the July 2023 flood. The project is focused on households whose needs are still unmet, preventing them from returning to their homes or making repairs.

An initiative of the Montpelier Commission for Recovery and Resilience, the group plans to secure and coordinate financial support, volunteer labor and other resources to address the unmet needs of families and individuals, both renters and homeowners, in the wake of the disaster.

The mission of the recovery network is to support Montpelier residents in a sustainable and resilient recovery from disaster by providing technical assistance, materials for rebuilding, financial and emotional support and volunteer labor when possible.

If Montpelier residents need assistance or would like to volunteer, contact MontpelierDRN@gmail.com. Donations can be made through the network’s fiscal sponsor, Capstone Community Action at capstonevt.org.

—press release

Applications Open for Climate Leadership Program

Applications are open for the fifth cohort of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program through the Vermont Council on Rural Development. Over the past four years, Climate Catalysts have worked to implement projects such as building a county-wide Farmer Climate Network, establishing community-wide weatherization efforts, facilitating the development of community solar projects, starting a town energy and climate committee, and more.

The Climate Catalysts Leadership Program participants arrive with, or develop, transformative, community-scale climate economy related projects and work toward developing their concepts into reality while building peer connections, strengthening leadership skills, and receiving project development support. The Council on Rural Development strives to support locally generated ideas and projects and the outstanding local leaders who champion them. 

To learn more and apply, visit vtrural.org/climate-economy/climate-catalysts-leadership-program. The application deadline is April 15 at 5 p.m. There is no cost to participate, and a small stipend will be offered to participants.

—press release

