Community and Business News in Brief, Mar. 20, 2024

CCV Offers Free Cyber Skills CourseThe Community College of Vermont has partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges and Microsoft to deliver a free cyber skills course for Vermonters. The course is made possible by a grant from the association and Microsoft, and funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The one-credit class, Foundations of Information Security, will be offered in a flex format, meaning students can participate remotely and at their own pace. Students will examine the issues of online threats, build cyber awareness, and learn personal and professional strategies for reducing vulnerabilities. Students can register now through July 5, and the course runs through August 12. Learn more and apply at ccv.edu/apply. —press release
Montpelier Disaster Recovery Network
Applications Open for Climate Leadership ProgramApplications are open for the fifth cohort of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program through the Vermont Council on Rural Development. Over the past four years, Climate Catalysts have worked to implement projects such as building a county-wide Farmer Climate Network, establishing community-wide weatherization efforts, facilitating the development of community solar projects, starting a town energy and climate committee, and more. The Climate Catalysts Leadership Program participants arrive with, or develop, transformative, community-scale climate economy related projects and work toward developing their concepts into reality while building peer connections, strengthening leadership skills, and receiving project development support. The Council on Rural Development strives to support locally generated ideas and projects and the outstanding local leaders who champion them. To learn more and apply, visit vtrural.org/climate-economy/climate-catalysts-leadership-program. The application deadline is April 15 at 5 p.m. There is no cost to participate, and a small stipend will be offered to participants. —press release
