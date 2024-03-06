Capitol Plaza Opens in April

The Eve of the FloodOn the eve of the flood, during the heavy rain, Capitol Plaza had been fully booked. Some people were able to leave “organically,” Merrill said; they left early or got rides to somewhere out of the flood zone. But nearly 80 people stayed, a combination of guests, staff, and locals who had nowhere else to go. “We could’ve shut off reservations,” Merrill said. “We didn’t. We were not able to recoup any revenues, and we knew that that was going to happen because all the systems went down. We (booked) rooms through paper and pen because we knew they needed a place to stay.” That night, before flood waters filled the lobby, Merrill — a chef “in a former life” — cooked spaghetti and meatballs for everyone and served it in the ballroom. He had gas for the stove, but no electricity. A generator powered emergency lighting while he cooked. “There was no place open to eat, so we had to figure out a way.” he said. The next day, rescue boats shuttled some of the guests out. At that point, the lobby had flooded and guests and staff were officially stranded on the upper floors. A construction crew was already on site — prepared to make what they then thought would be some minor upgrades to the otherwise turnkey operation. The crew rigged a box with pulleys for getting supplies up to guests. One of Jamsan’s “sister properties,” a Marriott Delta Hotel in Burlington, brought over snacks and water. They were able to fill the box and Merrill’s crew hoisted it up to the second floor where he set up a space in the administrative offices for guests to pick up their meals.
The Extent of the DamageAt upwards of 20,000 square feet, with a maze of corridors and small rooms, Capitol Plaza’s basement housed 14 electrical transformers, the boiler, internet network systems, all the spare tables and linens, and hundreds of parts for one of its popular quirks: the toy train that used to chug around the dining room at J. Morgan. (The train will be back, Merrill said, but it won’t be running for a while.) Dozens of construction workers have been on-site at any given time for the entire eight months since the flood, Merrill said, many of them living in the hotel rooms. Of those, 14 have been dedicated to replacing the transformers, getting them out of flood range, and fixing the entire electrical system, said Frank LeValliere, of LaValliere Electric in New Hampshire, who is doing the job. LeValliere had been staying in one of the hotel rooms. He was ready to go home when he spoke to The Bridge in February, but the drive was long, so his trips home were few and far between. Other major damage includes the elevator, which had to be replaced, Merrill said. Water damage on the first floor soaked through the walls and wicked up to the ceiling, he added, requiring total replacement.
2,000 Canceled ReservationsAfter the flood, Capitol Plaza staff went from 80 associates, Merrill said, to four. Thirty-two are returning for the reopening. The sales team went from two people to one person — sales manager Anna Bruce. Bruce can be found in her office on the second floor of the hotel, busy with the thousands of details of reopening, including replacing all the linens, tables, and chairs that were ruined in the flood. But back in July, she had a tougher job. With a skeleton crew remaining on staff, everyone’s jobs changed, she said. One of her new duties included handling the 2,000 reservations that had to be canceled while the hotel had closed indefinitely. With internet and landline phones down, she didn’t have the usual system to deal with cancellations, so she sent out an email blast, and then went about the tedious business of making 2,000 phone calls — on a cell phone — with a little help from one other employee. By the time she finished, the hotel’s network was running again, and now she had the equally daunting task of refunding all those cancellations. “It’s been crazy,” Bruce said. “We do a weekly meeting, and I take the meeting minutes for it. I was reading them yesterday and I was like, it’s so wild for me to look back.” Bruce also noted the systems do-over that changed up time-consuming practices like bringing linens to the Launderama on Barre Street (and back) rather than washing them in-house. New on-site washers and dryers will make the task simpler and take up less staff time, she said “Moving forward, we’re in a much better place if something were to happen again,” Bruce said. Having the hotel open again “will feel like we’re turning a corner in terms of our downtown opening back up after the flood. The Capital Plaza is a really big business. I think it will feel like we turned a page,” Trautz said. According to Merrill, Capitol Plaza is currently hiring for 30 positions, including servers, bartenders, dishwashers and cooks.
