Berlin Voters Approve Land Sale For Hotel Project

Construction of a new 100-unit extended-stay Hilton hotel in front of the Comfort Inn in Berlin took another step closer to reality when Berlin residents voted on Town Meeting Day to sell 1.5 acres of town land to the inn’s owner for $1 million, according to Assistant Town Administrator Tom Badowski. The land will be used for 104 parking spaces and stormwater treatment, if the hotel is built. The proposed hotel, which would be four or five stories tall, still requires permits from the town and possibly the state, Badowski said. Berlin officials reached a five-year tax stabilization agreement with the Comfort Inn owners late last year. The group proposing the $10 million hotel project is Giri Montpelier, Inc., which bought the Comfort Inn a couple of years ago for $7.75 million. Giri is a subsidiary of Giri Hotel Management, which owns 50 hotels in New England. Giri is also considering a 35-room addition to the Comfort Inn. At a Select board meeting about the project last December, consultant Karen Whitman told officials there is demand for more hotel rooms in the area. “The market needs more hotel rooms, and I’m sure you’d rather see them in . . . Berlin than in Montpelier because it’s better for your tax base,” she said, according to a Dec. 5, 2023, Times Argus article.Whitman previously worked on plans for a five-story Hilton hotel behind the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier that was abandoned by Hilton when the city’s plan to build a parking garage that would have served the hotel ran into a lengthy legal challenge.