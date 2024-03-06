Barre City School Budget passes by Two Votes

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Unofficial election results in Barre City show that voters passed a $58,880,532 school budget by just two votes. Out of 1,388 total votes cast, 684 voted for the budget that is projected to result in double-digit tax increases; 682 voted against it, and 22 ballots were “undervotes,” not counted because of unclear marking. Although municipal voting was postponed, Barre City held elections on March 5 for Vermont’s presidential primary, and the school elections for Barre Unified Union School District and Central Vermont Career Center. Joe Biden won the democratic presidential primary vote in Barre City with 503 out of 656 votes cast and Donald Trump beat candidate Nikki Haley by 74 votes. Out of 690 Republican votes cast in Barre City, 365 were for Trump and 291 were for Haley. Results of Central Vermont Career Center School District ballots were not immediately available, according to Barre City Clerk and Treasurer Carol Dawes. The CVCC votes will be commingled with the other 17 member towns on Thursday, March 7, and the results will be posted after that, Dawes said in an email to The Bridge.Voting for Mayor, Clerk/Treasurer, and Councilors, the municipal budget, other funding requests, and any proposed charter changes has been postponed to May 14, “Due to lingering impacts from the July 2023 flooding and its effect on the City’s budget,” according to the Barre City website. ###