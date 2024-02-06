Special Thanks to Barbara and Phil 

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Bridge board members, staff members, and the fundraising committee gathered last month to thank the many fundraising committee members, as well as Barbara Floersch and Phil Dodd, both of whom have contributed countless hours and years to The Bridge. Barbara has served on The Friends of The Bridge board of directors for six years. In that time she was in a leadership role raising funds and contributing significantly to establishing a database and donor system that has enabled fundraising to go forward smoothly. Phil has served as both the chair (and co-chair) of The Bridge’s board of directors, and of The Friends of The Bridge (a separate 501(c)(3)) organization set up for fundraising purposes that recently merged after The Bridge achieved nonprofit status on its own). Dodd was one of the original founding members of The Bridge back in 1993. He took about 20 years off to raise his family and became involved for the past eight years as a leader in the organization. He is a regular contributor to The Bridge and plans to keep on writing! Many thanks to both Barbara and Phil for their substantial contributions.