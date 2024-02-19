Police Arrest Two in Montpelier Domestic Assault Incident 

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The Montpelier Police Department arrested a 21-year-old and a 36-year-old on charges of aggravated domestic assault Feb. 18 in Montpelier. Montpelier Police got a report of aggravated domestic assault at 7:38 a.m. on Feb. 18 at 21 Cummings Street, unit 4. After police investigated, they determined Kaycen G. Hedges, 21, of West Thompson, Vermont had committed the above named offense. They also determined another person, Jason P. Sicily, 36, of Barre helped in the crime by pointing a firearm at the victim. Sicely was also wanted by the federal government for violation of conditions of release. The Montpelier Police Department learned that Sicely was traveling between units 3 and 4 at the apartment complex and applied for and was granted search warrants for each unit.At approximately 11:30 a.m., police arrested Hedges without incident outside the apartment complex, according to a police report. The Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division Judge was contacted, and bail was set at $5,000 dollars. Hedges was transported to the Northeast Correctional Center to face criminal charges on Feb. 20 in Washington County. Sicely was not willing to cooperate with the arrest and was barricaded in a closet on the second floor of unit 4. The Montpelier Police Department contacted Vermont State Police Tactical Support unit for assistance. While waiting for the arrival of state police, Montpelier Police officers, along with officers from the Barre City Police Department and Berlin Police Department provided for the safe removal of residents in apartments that were connected to units 3 and 4 and requested the other area residents to shelter in place for safety. At around 6:40 p.m. the Vermont State Police Tactical Support Unit had successfully taken Sicely into custody. No injuries were reported, but Sicely was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center as a precaution. Once released from Central Vermont Medical Center, Sicely will be held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Center. No further information is available currently.