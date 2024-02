UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

For sun and snow, this is the month. But we haven’t seen true snowpack for years, those durable layers, storm after storm, until three feet or more have accumulated. Yet, we do seem to be in a dry, cold slot, hard durable snow locking the ground. Walking, hiking, skiing, or snowboarding, snowmobiling, tracking … all the pleasures of being in the sun on snow are possible. So out we go, into this winter world that draws people from so far.