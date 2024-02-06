Heard on the Street, Feb. 7, 2024

Barre Fire Displaces Three Families

Fire Destroys Middlesex Home

Montpelier Auto Clinic Has Moved

Berlin Residents to Face Several Charter Changes

Coffee with a Cop Feb. 10 at Barr Hill

On Feb. 1 around 2:20 a.m., the Barre City Fire Department was dispatched to a home structure fire at 7 Harrington Avenue in Barre. As a result of the two-alarm fire, three families were displaced. At this time, human involvement cannot be excluded, according to a posting on the Barre City Police Facebook site. The Barre City Police Department is being assisted by the Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Steven Durgin at 802-476-6613.On Feb. 2, at approximately 6:18 a.m., the Middlesex Fire Department went to a structure fire on Sunny Brook Road. When crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire at the rear of the structure that rapidly spread toward the front. The fire chief contacted the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit of the Department of Public Safety and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire. The home was a complete loss and damages to the property and contents are estimated to be in excess of $100,000. The property was not covered by insurance. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.The Montpelier Auto Clinic, formerly an automotive fixture next to the Dunkin Donuts on Berlin Street, has moved to Barre. The new address is 891 North Main Street, Barre, near the former Army-Navy Store. The new phone number is 802-461-2852. “Same great service, same great people! Larger building so we will be able to provide more services,” according to their Facebook page.Berlin residents are facing an event-filled Town Meeting Day ballot. Some proposed charter changes are in the offing for legal voters, including a local options tax. Voters will be asked should they impose a 1% sales tax? Second, should they impose a 1% rooms tax? And what about a 1% meals, alcohol, and beverage tax? Additionally, voters will be asked to switch to a Town Manager form of governance and remove the position of “Town Administrator.”The Montpelier Police Department will be holding its occasional event “Coffee with a Cop” on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Caledonia Spirits Distillery, 116 Gin Lane in Montpelier. The point of the event is for community members to speak with police officers in a neutral space to discuss issues, build relationships, and drink coffee. Free coffee will be provided by Birchgrove Baking and all are welcome.