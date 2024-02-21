Heard on the Street, Feb. 21, 2024

Filibuster Cafe Opens on State Street

Naive Melody Instrument Exchange Opens

Country Club Road Housing Update

Montpelier Police Officer Has Left Department

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Montpelier’s newest breakfast and lunch spot is open for business. Filibuster Cafe, located in the space formerly occupied by the Asiana House restaurant, was registered as a business by Brian Lewis about a year ago on Feb. 20, 2023 with the Secretary of State’s office in Montpelier. Lewis, of Fayston, reported in his business registration the cafe will be a full service restaurant.A recent blog post by Montpelier Alive announced the opening of Naive Melody Instrument Exchange on 95 State Street — the previous home to Community National Bank. The store’s grand opening was Jan. 22, according to its Instagram page. Naive Melody is a consignment-based instrument and supply store according to a posting by Montpelier Alive.Based on the Montpelier City Council vote, city staff members will begin the next steps of the preparation process to create more housing at the city-owned Country Club Road property, according to the Feb. 16 City Manager’s report. This involves completing zoning, growth center, and Tax Increment Financing applications. This will also include engaging engineering services for site evaluation work as well as seeking funding from external sources other than TIF.The number of police officers in the Montpelier Police Department is now down to 15 after Officer Sabrina Boutin left Feb. 16 for a job with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, according to Police Chief Eric Nordenson. The department is authorized for 17 officers, but to save money, one vacant position is being left open in the city budget, which is up for a vote on March 5. The department had 16 officers before Boutin’s departure.Nordenson said he has two candidates going through testing now. If successful, they may be available after attending the Police Academy training course, which starts in August and runs for 18 to 21 weeks. “We’ll be a little light through the summer, but we will do our best as we always do,” Nordenson said. —compiled by Carla Occaso with a contribution from Phil Dodd