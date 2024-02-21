Flood Commission Talks Long Term Planning

Adaptive Downtown
Watershed ManagementCity Council member Lauren Hierl, who represents the city on the commission, said an opportunity recently came up to use an abandoned property at 5 Home Farm Way (on U.S. Route 2 near Agway) as a floodplain. “During a flooding event, water could spread out onto this land and help slow it down before it reaches downtown Montpelier,” she said. The commission convened stakeholders, and received a $400,000 grant from the Flood Resilient Communities Program to remove a building on the site, and begin floodplain restoration. “This project is a really great example of what we see as kind of role the commission can play,” Hierl said. Ned Swanberg, commission member and floodplain manager for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, said the state is working on a scoping study for the Winooski River area, seeking opportunities for floodplain restoration to reduce flood damage. Swanberg said the commission will update the community once the study is complete. Hierl said goals include reducing flood risks by better protecting rivers both upstream and downstream, reconnecting floodplains, and increasing water storage. To promote public understanding, “education is a really critical priority,” said Hierl. In assessing infrastructure and looking at potential management or investment, Hierl said “some, like the Wrightsville dam, serve a flood control purpose,” while some smaller dams could potentially be removed. Forum attendee and Wrightsville Beach board member Jon Copans noted “people come swimming [at Wrightsville] all the time. That’s a great space to do some education about the waterway.”
Emergency Response and Preparedness, and Long-Term RecoveryIn addition to immediate action, Doyle said the commission recognized a need for individual assistance and a long-term recovery group. Growing from the work of the commission and in partnership with the Agency of Human Services, a new volunteer group called the Montpelier Disaster Recovery Network was formed, with an independent board led by Suzanne Belcher. The network is pursuing fiscal sponsorship and will serve a similar role to groups such as Barre Up, said Doyle. “We have to remember residents who are hurting in many cases have not been made whole,” said Aly Richards, commission member. Ed Haggett, a Montpelier resident of lower State Street, said the July 2023 flood waters were at shoulder height in his house. “FEMA’s not helping me get a place anymore. I just want people to be aware, we’re still out there, in pockets.”
CommunicationsThe commission is in the process of hiring an executive director. “Once an executive director is in place, there’ll be a more robust social media presence,” said James Rea, “making sure that you have information from the commission, and very much vice versa.” “In terms of next steps, this is intended to be a quarterly forum,” said Doyle. The next public forum is scheduled for May 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at a location to be determined.
