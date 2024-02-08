UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Filibuster will Fill a Buster
Montpelier has a dedicated breakfast restaurant once more in the Filibuster Cafe at the corner of Elm and State Streets in an former bank building. The Capital City’s newest hot spot for eggs and toast opened last week and has seen a steady stream of hungry Vermonters, eager to try out the benedict, shakshuka, French toast souffle, or omelets, not to mention a variety of sandwiches for lunch. Owner Brian Lewis had installed a comfortable waiting area with seating and a coffee table for busy weekends when there’s a line and a waiting list. Reservations are for parties of eight or more only, so show up early if you want to avoid a wait.