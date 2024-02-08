Filibuster will Fill a Buster

Server Shawn Narramore works near the old bank vault door and the starry-night-inspired murals by Erika McCormick at the newly opened Filibuster Cafe at the corner of State and Elm streets in Montpelier. Photo by John Lazenby. Filibuster Cafe on State Street, Montpelier. Photo by John Lazenby.

Montpelier has a dedicated breakfast restaurant once more in the Filibuster Cafe at the corner of Elm and State Streets in an former bank building. The Capital City’s newest hot spot for eggs and toast opened last week and has seen a steady stream of hungry Vermonters, eager to try out the benedict, shakshuka, French toast souffle, or omelets, not to mention a variety of sandwiches for lunch. Owner Brian Lewis had installed a comfortable waiting area with seating and a coffee table for busy weekends when there’s a line and a waiting list. Reservations are for parties of eight or more only, so show up early if you want to avoid a wait.