30 Musicians Raise $10,000 for LeGrand at Bent Nails Bistro Fundraiser Concert

Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey sing for the crowd packed into the Bent Nails Bistro during a Sunday night benefit for singer-songwriter Mark LeGrand, seated at right. Photo by John Lazenby.
The Bent Nails Bistro on Langdon Street was packed on Sunday, January 28, for a benefit concert for Montpelier singer-songwriter Mark LeGrand, who has cancer. The event, which featured 10 acts involving nearly 30 musicians, brought in about $10,000.
Bluesman Dave Keller works the crowd at the Bent Nails Bistro.
Mark LeGrand and country singer Tim Brick embrace after singing together, with George Seymour on pedal steel at right.
Patti Casey sings.
Carrie Cook, on bass, sings with D. Davis.
The VT Bluegrass Pioneers on stage, from left, Will Lindner, Danny Coane, Sam Blagden, Dan Lindner.
A round of applause for LeGrand as he leaves the stage.
Members of Miriam Bernardo’s band head out into the Sunday night snow on Langdon Street after their set.
Mark LeGrand poses for a photo with his daughter, Elena.
On the dance floor during Dave Keller’s set.
Sarah Munro, sings with her husband, Mark LeGrand.
Toward the end of the night LeGrand took the stage with D. Davis and Carrie Cook.
Support for LeGrand, who has played regularly at the Bent Nails Bistro, was evident throughout the event.
The soulful vocalist Miriam Bernardo.
Spencer Lewis on stage.