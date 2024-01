UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

It was a busy day on State Street in May of 1874 when the top photograph was taken. The portico of the county courthouse can be seen at the right edge of the photograph. The two buildings next to it were on the site of the present post office. They were moved across the Rialto Bridge and onto East State Street in 1886 to make room for the first federal building. The houses were placed on either side of a multi-family building that had just been built and now have the street numbers 28 and 36.