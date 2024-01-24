Parks Connector Improvement Discussion Opens; No Impact on Taxes Expected

Preserving the Character of Hubbard ParkNoting that when the mountain bike trails originally were proposed for North Branch Trail Initiative (NBTI), the concept was for multi-use trails, said Dayton Crites, current president of the Montpelier Area Mountain Bike Association. “I want to fully admit that we are aware in MAMBA that when North Branch was built, the assessment was for multi-use and what got built out there is highly developed for mountain biking … but that wasn’t the intention and that was a mistake that will not be repeated from what we’ve learned.” Also, acknowledging the North Branch mistake, MAMBA member and former mayor John Hollar said, “This (proposed trail) is a way of making us a more bike-friendly city that doesn’t require a lot of tradeoffs and controversy in the community.” Sue LaBarr, who lives near the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus, asked for clarification about what is meant by ‘bike friendly.’ “MAMBA means to me ‘crashing through the woods on your mountain bike,’” she said. “I’m 81 years old and ride my E-bike around town, but I’ve walked up these trails in the North Branch and I wouldn’t take my bike up there. I mean berms and jumps! I’m not going to take that up at this time in my life. Going out Route 12 is harrowing in either direction. Route 2 similarly. Are you envisioning these (proposed) trails as something I could do, or is it just for mountain bikers?” Ellsworth replied that the grade of the climbs and the width of the proposed trail design would be much gentler and wider than the North Branch trails. Achieving the desired zero to 5% grade would double the current length of the Park Connector Trail from 0.41 miles to approximately 0.82 miles, he said. Zach Porter, who lives on North Park Drive, supports the idea of connecting the west side of town. But he added, “I worry that the character of Hubbard Park will completely change if we’re not careful about how we go about making these connections happen, pointing to the “really quiet, contemplative, slow parts of Hubbard Park where solitude is amazingly easy to find — and that’s a beautiful thing.” Porter said the Commission’s goal should be connectivity, not a new web of trails through Hubbard Park. While access to the outdoors both within and around the city is a major attraction for families living in Montpelier, Porter said, “This is a great place to ride in the hills around town, while our cityscape has suffered for lack of attention. A lot of kids and adults deal with the danger and frustration of riding on our city streets each and every day.” The Parks Department has posted a pamphlet describing both the concept for the improved Parks Connector Trail and a timeline for developing the project, if and when approved. It can be found at montpelier-vt.org/DocumentCenter/View/10379/Parks-Commission-Presentation-01-16-24?bidId=
