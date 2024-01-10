Heard on the Street, Jan. 10, 2024

Aubuchon Hardware Plans Grand Reopening Jan. 19–21

Signature Styles Reopens on State Street

Computer Barn Has Moved

Trash Tramps and GRIT Cleaned Montpelier in 2023

Aubuchon Hardware on Main Street in Montpelier reopened around Christmas time after being shut down following the flood of July 10–11. And they invited customers to come visit the store cats, Almond and Joy, on a Facebook post dated Dec. 27. Store organizers are also planning a splashy grand reopening from Jan. 19 to 21, with music, sales, and prizes, also according to their Facebook page as well as a sign in front of the store. They claim to be “giving away grills, Milwaukee tools, and more” between Jan. 19 and 21.And another reopening can be noticed in downtown Montpelier. Signature Styles Salon (located in the Capitol Plaza on State Street) has reopened. “We are one of two businesses that have reopened at 100 State Street. The other being Vermont Adult Basic Education,” according to a recent email from Tess Onorato to The Bridge. However, the hotel, conference center, and restaurant are still under construction, she wrote.Sometime over the holidays (between Thanksgiving and New Year’s), Computer Barn made the big move it had announced earlier in 2023. The business was formerly located across the street from the shopping plaza housing Barre Electric and other businesses on the Barre-Montpelier Road at 921 U.S. Route 302. It is now located in the big yellow building at 221 U.S. 302, just down the road toward Barre. The Computer Barn offers computer repairs, service, and sales, according to its website computerbarnltd.com.Montpelierites can thank the volunteer team “Trash Tramps” for picking up trash and cigarette butts around the city all year. The Trash Tramps team has existed for eight years, according to a recent city manager’s report. They met 51 times in 2023 and contributed 395 volunteer hours. About 28 Trash Tramps are involved in all. They used grant money from the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District to buy buckets, long handled tongs, and vests. And cigarette butts are the city’s biggest litter problem. Volunteers collected between 200 to 4,000 butts each week, adding up to an average of 1,600 per week, or a total of 80,000. The sidewalk “Buttlers” collected another 9,750 butts. The Trash Tramps team meets every Tuesday at 1:45 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center and pick up litter from 2 to 3 p.m.Additionally, the group called Graffiti Removal Infrastructure Team cleaned up graffiti. They embarked on 17 outings in 2022 and 17 outings in 2023 with support from Montpelier Alive, the Montpelier Senior Activity Center, and Montpelier’s Department of Public Works.