Flood Recovery Omnibus Bill Launched

Grants for Housing DevelopmentMary Zentara, a homeowner and solo mom on State Street, said “on my income, I purchased a home that was available in my price range. And it just happened to be in the flood zone.” Her house now has no electricity, heat, kitchen, or bathroom. “Montpelier has begun to rebuild,” she said, but “we are stuck in limbo.” Read more about Zentara’s story on page 1. “I tried to be as prescriptive as possible in the bill,” said Rep. Casey. “We have some priority for low income homes, and everything.” “Climate change and its economic and quality of life fallout is here to stay,” said Williams. “It will impact those who have the least first and most severely.”
Flood Recovery Assistance for Businesses“We have businesses that had just recovered from the coronavirus, and are drowning in debt, and they get leveled with this,” said Casey. “They’re in a state of disrepair, after the lost revenue from the flood.” The Flood Recovery Assistance Program (FRAP), a feature of the proposed Flood Omnibus bill, would provide business assistance, including lost wages and lost revenue, improving and replacing the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program (BEGAP) grants that were provided after the July flood to assist with physical damage. Jen Roberts, co-owner of Onion River Outdoors in downtown Montpelier (which moved from Langdon to Main Street after the July flood) said “We couldn’t protect our business. No one could protect their home or their business from this rising river. And in the aftermath we all learned the disappointing news that federal emergency funds do not apply to businesses.” In town, there was “no pharmacy, and no bank, there was no bookstore, no clothing stores, no outdoor gear store,” said Roberts. “We all know that we can do better than reacting after the fact,” she said. While previous grants helped recover some lost inventory, this didn’t cover “new building supplies, new payroll, or payroll of existing staff,” and the five months of lost business, said Roberts. Casey said he knew Good Samaritan Haven had been unable to get a BEGAP grant. “They said you’re out of luck. The money’s gone,” he said. “It’s no secret that the businesses with new Americans are the last ones to open right now.” “This bill is, I think from my point of view, a window into the future. The past is just that, and we need the governor essentially to lead for the future,” said Anthony. “We need a comprehensive flood mitigation plan, so we can look at our family, friends, and neighbors in Vermont, and tell them with a straight face we are doing everything we can to make sure this never happens again,” said Casey.
