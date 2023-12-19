Winooski Water Level Reaches 16-feet as Central Vermont Prepares for More Flooding

Downtown Barre FloodedAs Montpelier business owners, city staff, and volunteers filled and distributed sandbags in preparation for flooding in downtown Montpelier, Barre had entirely closed off its watery downtown. The Red Cross emergency shelter at the Barre Auditorium opened in the late afternoon, and “Approximately 20 individuals from the region are being housed in the shelter,” according to the Facebook page for the city of Barre. The city also posted an announcement that Main Street in Barre between City Hall Park and Depot Square has been closed because of “flood waters breaching storefronts as cars pass by.” “Our Main Street merchants have been there for us during the recovery, let’s be there for them now and help them avoid damages from this weather event,” the city said in a Facebook post.
Sixteen Feet and Rising“The National Weather Service is now predicting the (Winooski) river to crest at 16.7 feet, a slight downgrade from earlier predictions of 16.8,” stated a Montpelier city email update at 6 p.m., Dec. 18. “When Winooski River reaches 16 feet, Route 2 will flood at the Bailey Avenue Bridge, and the entrance to the Montpelier High School. Parking lots behind state office buildings next to the river will flood between Taylor Street and Bailey Avenue, and the approach to the Taylor Street bridge will be inundated. Low-lying fields and farmland will be inundated.”
Sign Up for AlertsAlerts from the state of Vermont came in throughout the day announcing road closures throughout central Vermont because of flooding, including in Roxbury, Waterbury, Waitsfield, Moretown, and Barre, as well as lower State Street in Montpelier due to water covering part of the road between Green Mount Cemetery and Bailey Avenue. Check road closures and hazards on New England 511 here: newengland511.org/. In its 6 p.m. Dec. 18 email update, the city of Montpelier encouraged residents to register to receive VT-Alerts to get updates about emergency information. Sign up at https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert. To get city updates, sign up here. And to monitor water levels, go to the National Weather Service. All photos below are by John Lazenby. Click on the image to enlarge it.
Stories about Flooding
- Downtown Montpelier Flooding: Emergency Center at Barre Auditorium
- Grievance Period Pushed Back Two Weeks; Flood Victims Can Apply For Tax Abatement
- Central Vermont is Underwater
- Meadow Neighborhood Resident: Possible Wrightsville Dam Spill Over Report “Terrifying”
- Montpelier’s Aid Station: City and Local Orgs Coordinate Recovery
- Montpelier Flood Recovery Fund Officially Launched; Businesses Could Get Grants Later This Week
- The Bucket-Brigade Church Cleanout: Food Shelf and Thrift Store Have to Trash Everything
- Montpelier Post Office is slowly resuming service; flood held up deliveries
- Disaster Debris Removal to Begin
- Montpelier High School Expected To Open on Time
- Local Businesses Help to Restore Montpelier
- Trash Removal Finally Started in Montpelier; Already Well Under Way in Barre City
- What’s Next at the Berlin Mobile Home Park
- How to Move Forward with Flood Damage Repairs: A Message from Montpelier
- Hundreds of workers come from across the country — and elsewhere — to clean up Montpelier
- Flood Shouldn’t Discourage Higher Housing Density, Commission Says
- Jet Streams, El Niño and Warm Ocean Water: “It will happen again”
- Flood Recovery: Flood Zone Property Owners Told to Raise Utilities When Rebuilding
- Barre Flood Recovery: People and Pets Still Sheltering at Aud
- State Launches $20 Million Grant Program for Flood-Damaged Businesses
- Flood Ravaged Roads, Property in Berlin
- Wrightsville Dam Performed As Designed, But What’s Next?
- 500 People Attend Montpelier Flood Recovery Forum
- Volunteers Reopen Barre River Access Trail
- More Federal Programs That Can Help with Flood Recovery
- The State’s Flooded Buildings: Reopening Will Take Awhile
- A Model of Community: Rainbow Bridge Flood Recovery Model Goes Permanent
- Central Vermont Prepares for Flooding, Again
- Winooski Water Level Reaches 16-feet as Central Vermont Prepares for More Flooding
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY