Then and Now, Dec. 6, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

This is the view across State Street from the Statehouse lawn at the end of the nineteenth century. The Central Vermont Railroad Station (rebuilt in 1880) was flanked by the home offices of two insurance companies: Vermont Mutual, built in 1870, on the left and National Life, built 1891, on the right. The iron fence in the foreground was removed for scrap metal during World War II, and the railroad station was demolished in 1963. Today, a combined bank/state office building, built as an office condominium in 1994, occupies the space between the two older buildings, both now owned by the state of Vermont.