The First Four Years of The Bridge

December 1993 • Editor: Bernie Folta
Notions of Who We AreThe corner of State and Main, it seems, is where all types of Montpelierites gather. The contractor, the insurance agent, the state senator, the retail store manager, the mail carrier. … Who are these people who live in this city? Why are they here? What is their education? How many are single, divorced, married? Where do they work?… Conversations around town shed … light on who we are. People say Montpelier is changing … “It’s a town that used to be somewhat conservative and has become at the very least moderate even leaning to the liberal side.” — by Jake Brown
February 1994 • Editor: Bernie Folta
Council Candidates on Property Taxes“The last time I looked, Montpelier had the third highest property tax rate in the state. My taxes are over $250 per month. We must look for a way to, if not reduce the rate, at least stop hemorrhaging.” — Chuck Karparis, District 1 candidate for City Council “In my view, Montpelier’s property taxes are too high, and they are growing at a faster rate than the ability to pay them. Property taxes have grown 25 percent since 1991.” — Tom Carey, District 3 candidate for City Council
May 1994 • Editors: Jake Brown and Phil Dodd
Profile of New Fire Chief, Norm LewisHe was with the first ambulance rescue operation in Daytona Beach which clocked up to 14,000 calls a year. He served as a paramedic. He’s dealt with cardiac arrest, accident, trauma. He’s fought fires in houses, businesses, hotels, motels, amusement centers. He went with a crew who fought a forest fire that burned for seven days, destroyed 131 homes, and when finally put out was 32 miles from where it started. —Nat Frothingham
July 1994 • Editors: Nat Frothingham with Bernie Folta and Jake Brown
My Birding on Berlin PondAt the far end of the pond, Brian had spotted a bird that neither of us had any trouble identifying, and that instantly filled both of us with awe and delight. It rose slowly and majestically above the water and the wooded ridges surrounding it: enormous, broad, flat wings flashed in the sun, a pure white tail, and the pure white head — another new sighting for Berlin Pond — yards from the Interstate — a bald eagle. — Tom Slayton
September/October 1994 • Editor: Jake Brown
VCIL to Move Into Former A&P BuildingRenovations should be completed at the old A&P building at 11 East State Street by October 1 clearing the way for the Vermont Center for Independent Living. Susan Arnowitt Reid, Associate Director of VCIL said she is eagerly anticipating the move. “We’re planning to make the place a model for accessibility, a demonstration site,” Arnowitt-Reid said. The type of filing systems, special windows, and a “roll-in shower” for people in wheelchairs are all part of the design. …
November/December 1994 • Editor: Glenn Gershaneck; Assistant Editor: Kate Mueller
About Steve LaroseSteve Larose has carried perhaps the heaviest burden — Bernie Folta may be the chief competition. Over the past 12 months, Steve has served as advertising coordinator, reporter, business manager, and most important, one-person production crew with his handy “Mac.” Although I’ve known him professionally, this stint as editor of “Issue 6” gave me a much shared appreciation of Steve’s abilities and commitment. Believe me, this would not have gotten finished without him. — Glenn Gershaneck
March/April 1995 • Editor: Kate Mueller
What’s New at The BridgeThe Bridge held its first annual meeting in November 1994. … Readers and friends were invited to join the not-for-profit Montpelier Community Newspaper Association for $10/year. We’ve published six papers, one in December 1993 and five in 1994. In 1995, we’re committed to publishing four papers with a fifth paper a possibility.” At a “Retreat” on April 8, 1995, it was noted: “One (discussion) issue is whether or not to hire an editor who could give some continuity to The Bridge from one paper to the next.
Summer 1995 • Editors: Greg Gerdel and Jake Brown
NECI Opens on Main StreetNECI [New England Culinary Institute] has come a long way since it opened out of modest, third-floor offices above Thrush Tavern with seven students in 1980. Both Dranow and co-founder Fran Voight had worked at Goddard College, which was struggling for survival in the late 1970s. Voight was instrumental in founding the social ecology and summer writing adult degree programs as well as special programs concerned with learning disabilities and art therapy. Voight and Dranow had both worked at restaurants in menial jobs during their 20s, but neither was a trained chef nor predisposed to becoming a restaurateur. What they did want to do was to start a new educational institution. —Nat Winthrop
Fall 1995 • Editor: Kate Mueller; Assistant Editor: Jim Wallace
Farmers Market Harvests Crops, Crafts and CrowdsAccording to Jenny Humphries, president of the Capital City Farmers Market, the market, though bustling in the 90s with activity and promise, was not a new idea. Montpelier had a farmers market behind City Hall around the turn of the century. But it petered out sometime later. In 1977 it rose from the ashes when the federally funded (CETA) Comprehensive Employment & Training Act program sponsored someone to start and manage a market to provide for vendors to sell their products and produce. —Hilary Slater
March/April 1996 • Editor: Chuck Satterfield
A Few ChangesMason Singer and staff of The Laughing Bear Associates contributed their time and energy to create the new look and we’re grateful for their efforts. Modifications in layout and type are intended to make the paper more accessible and attractive … Recently the Board of Directors approved the recommendation by an internal search committee and hired Nat Frothingham as Business Manager and Jake Brown as Managing Editor. —Nancy Schulz, board president of The Bridge
May/June 1996 • Issue Editor: Steve Larose; Managing Editor: Jake Brown
A Century of ReadingAny way you look at it, Montpelier is the “readingest” city in Vermont. Library figures for 10 cities serving more than 5,000 patrons show those using Kellogg-Hubbard Library on average read more than 20 books per year. Last year Montpelier area readers took home some 208,000 books, putting it ahead of Rutland (195,000), Burlington (160,000), and Brattleboro (158,700). All this was accomplished with a low per capita tax support of $3.3 per resident, compared to a high for Essex Junction of $43.05 tax support per capita. —Don Lyons
July/August 1996 • Issue Editor: Erica Zimmerman; Managing Editor: Jake Brown
Office Space Search ContinuesFirst, we’d like to welcome (and thank) Erica Zimmerman, who helped edit this issue of The Bridge. Erika moved to the area last spring with her husband, Kevin McCollister, after they served in the Peace Corps in Kazakhstan. Since then, she has taught English at Vermont Technical College, coached varsity field hockey at U-32 and lacrosse at MHS, volunteered as a grant writer and newsletter editor, tutored at Union Elementary School, and enjoyed getting to know the Montpelier community… —Nancy Schulz, board president for The Bridge, from “BridgeWorks” – a note to readers from Schulz [Schulz also reported that The Bridge was seeking 300 square feet of office space in downtown Montpelier.]
September/October 1996 • Issue Editor: Kate Mueller
Montpelier on Fire[In his center spread piece with historic photographs, Paul Gillies described five fires that took a severe toll on Montpelier. Both text and photographs tell the stories of downtown fires in 1924, 1934, 1939, and 1980 — with attention to the two fires of 1875.] Montpelier was devastated. The two great fires of 1875 caused more damage to this place than any other tragedy including the floods. They wiped away many of the earliest buildings of the village and many businesses as well, some of which survived the first fire only to be destroyed by the second. —Paul Gillies
October/November 1996 • Issue Editor: Chuck Satterfield
An Office, Greater Frequency on the HorizonThe Bridge continues to move forward on a variety of fronts, and a large part of our progress is due to our supporters. We thank all of you. [Brown mentioned an office search and invited donations of furniture and equipment. He then proceeded to discuss editorial matters.] In another important development, the Board of Directors decided in September that the paper should be published more often — 10 times a year in 1997. —Jake Brown
December 1996 • Managing Editor: Jake Brown
Defining Moments for The BridgeThe profile on Fredd Lee (in the October/November 1996 issue of The Bridge) raised many eyebrows (and some voices) around town. Readers have questioned our rationale for running a piece on a figure as controversial as Lee. The discussion has been an important one, and has forced us to articulate our purpose for the “Profile” pieces we try to include in each issue. Our mission statement says in part that The Bridge is meant “to reflect the life and diversity” of Montpelier. Reflecting the life and diversity of Montpelier, we think, includes doing profiles on controversial figures. It also means we’ll profile not-so-controversial figures. But what we hope the “Profile” section can do is introduce readers to the wide variety of people who live in and are active in this community. We seek to profile people who, in our judgment, simply would be interesting for our readers to know about. Lee, we judged, is one of those people. —Jake Brown
