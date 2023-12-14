Home News and Features The Carol Sing is Back

group of singers with mouths open, most wearing red sweaters.
Choir members from area churches combined for the Community Carol Sing Saturday, December 9, at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier. Photo by John Lazenby.
After a hiatus of three years, the Montpelier Community Carol Sing returned on December 9, a sunset celebration with a full house of enthusiastic singers at the Unitarian Church. Choirs from Bethany Church and Christ Episcopal Church joined the Unitarian choir in leading the joyous event in favorite carols of the season. Leaders hope to continue the tradition by sharing the hosting among the churches The event was free. Donations were accepted for the Montpelier community lunch program. All photos below are by John Lazenby. Click on the image to enlarge it.

Donia Prince of the Unitarian Church leads the choir and the participants in the pews during the Community Carol Sing.
Participants sang along.
Participants join the singing.
Choir members.
Riders enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides downtown Monptelier on Saturday, Dec. 9.
