The Carol Sing is Back

After a hiatus of three years, the Montpelier Community Carol Sing returned on December 9, a sunset celebration with a full house of enthusiastic singers at the Unitarian Church. Choirs from Bethany Church and Christ Episcopal Church joined the Unitarian choir in leading the joyous event in favorite carols of the season. Leaders hope to continue the tradition by sharing the hosting among the churches The event was free. Donations were accepted for the Montpelier community lunch program. All photos below are by John Lazenby. Click on the image to enlarge it.