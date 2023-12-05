Home Commentary Thank You!

Thank You!

By
Bridge Staff
-
0
Kevin Ellis, left moderated a discussion with Erica Heilman, middle, producer of the Rumble Strip podcast and a reporter at Vermont Public, and veteran journalist, business owner, and CEO of VTDigger, Sky Barsch at The Bridge’s 30th anniversary event held at the VCFA Alumnx Hall on Nov. 17. Photo by Terry Allen.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, sponsors, volunteers, and the many people who donated time, supplies, food, art, and more to The Bridge’s 30th Anniversary event on Nov. 17, we were able to raise $15,000 toward the cost of bringing local news at no cost to our readers in central Vermont. Much of that is eligible for a 1:1 funding match through NewsMatch, a project of the Institute for Nonprofit News.

We extend a huge thank you to all of those who made the event possible, and to those who attended and have supported us. 

Extra special thanks go to our speakers: Kevin Ellis, Sky Barsch, and Erica Heilman. Their conversation about the intersection of democracy and journalism kept the over 200 people in attendance riveted, and provided insight, humor, and thoughtfulness into a serious topic. The conversation also left many of us wanting more; look for that in coming months. 

The event, “Preserving Democracy Through Local Journalism: A Call to Action” focused on the state of local journalism and how crucial it is to a working democracy. 

Special thanks to our sponsors:

  • All Souls Tortillas
  • Delicate Decadence
  • Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts
  • Lights on Marketing
  • Montpelier Alive
  • Morse Block Deli
  • Morse Farm
  • Noyle Johnson Insurance
  • Rabble Rousers
  • Red Hen Bakery
  • S/R Services
  • Sarducci’s
  • The Roots Farm Market
  • Vermont College of Fine Arts
  • Vermont Bean Crafters
  • Vermont Creamery
  • Vermont Salumi
Special thanks to donating artists:

  • Alisa Dworsky
  • Anne Davis
  • August Burns
  • Aurora Brush
  • Axel Stohlberg
  • Bernadette Hood
  • Carol Naquin
  • Didi Brush
  • Dominique Gustin
  • Don Marsh
  • Heidi Broner
  • John Snell
  • Kate Burnim
  • Liz Snell
  • Lochlin Smith
  • Mary Admasian
  • Monica DiGiovanni
  • Ray Brown Estate
  • Rob Hitzig
  • Sabrina Fadial
  • Shannon Hepburn 
  • Susan Bull Riley
  • Tom Leytham
This month NewsMatch will match individual donations up to $1,000 until Dec. 31. Donate online at montpelierbridge.org (click the orange “donate” button at the top left corner) or mail a check to Capital Region Community Media (CRCM), P.O. Box 1641, Montpelier, VT 05601.


Stories about 30th Anniversary
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR