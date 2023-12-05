Thanks to the generosity of our community, sponsors, volunteers, and the many people who donated time, supplies, food, art, and more to The Bridge’s 30th Anniversary event on Nov. 17, we were able to raise $15,000 toward the cost of bringing local news at no cost to our readers in central Vermont. Much of that is eligible for a 1:1 funding match through NewsMatch, a project of the Institute for Nonprofit News.
We extend a huge thank you to all of those who made the event possible, and to those who attended and have supported us.
Extra special thanks go to our speakers: Kevin Ellis, Sky Barsch, and Erica Heilman. Their conversation about the intersection of democracy and journalism kept the over 200 people in attendance riveted, and provided insight, humor, and thoughtfulness into a serious topic. The conversation also left many of us wanting more; look for that in coming months.
The event, “Preserving Democracy Through Local Journalism: A Call to Action” focused on the state of local journalism and how crucial it is to a working democracy.
