All Souls Tortillas

Delicate Decadence

Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts

Lights on Marketing

Montpelier Alive

Morse Block Deli

Morse Farm

Noyle Johnson Insurance

Rabble Rousers

Red Hen Bakery

S/R Services

Sarducci’s

The Roots Farm Market

Vermont College of Fine Arts

Vermont Bean Crafters

Vermont Creamery

Vermont Salumi

Alisa Dworsky

Anne Davis

August Burns

Aurora Brush

Axel Stohlberg

Bernadette Hood

Carol Naquin

Didi Brush

Dominique Gustin

Don Marsh

Heidi Broner

John Snell

Kate Burnim

Liz Snell

Lochlin Smith

Mary Admasian

Monica DiGiovanni

Ray Brown Estate

Rob Hitzig

Sabrina Fadial

Shannon Hepburn

Susan Bull Riley

Tom Leytham

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Thanks to the generosity of our community, sponsors, volunteers, and the many people who donated time, supplies, food, art, and more to The Bridge’s 30th Anniversary event on Nov. 17, we were able to raise $15,000 toward the cost of bringing local news at no cost to our readers in central Vermont. Much of that is eligible for a 1:1 funding match through NewsMatch, a project of the Institute for Nonprofit News. We extend a huge thank you to all of those who made the event possible, and to those who attended and have supported us. Extra special thanks go to our speakers: Kevin Ellis, Sky Barsch, and Erica Heilman. Their conversation about the intersection of democracy and journalism kept the over 200 people in attendance riveted, and provided insight, humor, and thoughtfulness into a serious topic. The conversation also left many of us wanting more; look for that in coming months. The event, “Preserving Democracy Through Local Journalism: A Call to Action” focused on the state of local journalism and how crucial it is to a working democracy.This month NewsMatch willDonate online at montpelierbridge.org (click the orange “donate” button at the top left corner) or mail a check to Capital Region Community Media (CRCM), P.O. Box 1641, Montpelier, VT 05601.