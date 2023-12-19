Shidaa Projects to Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Music, Dancing, and Activities

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

This New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, Shidaa Projects will be celebrating in downtown Montpelier with music, dancing, and snacks from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. “Programs are offered free of charge,” said Heather Mensah, executive director of Shidaa Projects, a local nonprofit made up of volunteers. Shidaa Projects shares culture and helps communities in Ghana through donations. “For the past two decades, Shidaa Projects has promoted diversity, inclusion, and community celebrations,” said Mensah. There will be “city-wide music by renowned local performing artists” such as Karl Miller and Suite Messengers, Sara Grace Band, The Steppes, Arthur Zorn and the Shidaa Projects, Inc., and Lost Nation Theater, said Mensah. “We are collaborating with Lost Nation Theater, particularly with our main and final performance,” she added.Venues include the Unitarian Church, Christ Church, the Savoy Theater, and Lost Nation Theater. While all activities, dancing, and music are family friendly, in the early afternoon there will be kids’ activities at the City Center and Kellogg-Hubbard library, according to Mensah. “Kids and families can expect an afternoon of entertaining hands-on activities,” she said, adding: “There will be dance floor space at all live band venues to enable an atmosphere to encourage audience participation to dance the night away. At each venue, donations will be welcome from participants. Suitable warm dress for New Year’s Eve is advised.” “We gave a grant for hosting events for downtown Montpelier for New Year’s Eve. Shidaa Projects and Lost Nation Theater were awarded that grant,” said Carolyn Grodinsky, festivals and events coordinator at Montpelier Alive. “We want to promote people being downtown, enjoying the festivities” with “local musicians, local offerings.” Montpelier Alive is also promoting live music from Django Soulo and DJ Satta Sound at Barr Hill Distillery, which requires tickets. Many more local Montpelier restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve. “We are also promoting any and everything that’s happening downtown,” said Grodinsky.