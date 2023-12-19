Nature Watch: Dec. 20, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Changing climate, changing weather, changing birds. A bird of my southern Indiana childhood, the red-bellied woodpecker, is here, at least once a day, at almost 1,000 feet in elevation in central Vermont! I hear the wonderful call and think of it as a climate refugee, this one seeming to roam the neighborhood. Perhaps it is looking for a potential mate? Of course there are no others of its kind here, and it may move on by spring to the more climate-friendly Champlain Valley, where its species is more established.