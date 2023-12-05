Heard on the Street, Dec. 6, 2023

City Inks FEMA Trailer DealThe city of Montpelier has finalized an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to locate 20 trailers at the city-owned property on Country Club Road. These units will house individuals who were displaced by the flooding catastrophe in July, according to the most recent Montpelier city manager’s report. The city of Montpelier and the federal General Services Administration Public Buildings Service signed the one-year lease of approximately 25 acres of the 133-acre property with the opportunity for four three-month extensions. The total acreage will be divided into three sections. Eight-and-a-half acres will be for housing the trailers, approximately 16 acres will remain as green space, and one acre will be reserved for snow storage. FEMA will pay $42,768 per month for the use of the property. FEMA will be extending and connecting utilities for water infrastructure, power, and sewer to the site, which can be reused once buildout begins for long-term housing on the property. The lease also includes provisions for a P.O. Box system for trailer residents, a bus stop within the temporary group housing site, and 24-hour security provided by FEMA to ensure the safety of residents and the protection of the property.
Montpelier Alive Lights Up MontpelierTo celebrate the resilience of downtown Montpelier, to attract visitors and shoppers, and to lift everyone’s spirits, Montpelier Alive has brought additional seasonal lighting to the downtown this winter. With help from AARP, Lyn Morris of Botanica, Tim Heney, and the New England Holiday Light Company (who also designed the light show at the Shelburne Museum), seasonal decorations are up. Lampposts have been wrapped with garlands, the Langdon Street bridge is twinkling, mature trees are highlighted with color, and the North Branch between Langdon and State streets is aglow. Check montpelieralive.com/holidays for festive events and activities.
Cops Keeping Busy in MontpelierThe Montpelier Police Department made 22 arrests in town during the month of November. This is down from 34 the previous month. Offenses included three retail thefts, aggravated domestic assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, noise in the nighttime, stealing from a person, stealing from a building, drunk driving, and driving under the influence of drugs. They also made around 173 traffic stops, with most drivers issued warnings, but around 39 received tickets. Offenses included passing a school bus, speeding, “condition of vehicle,” driving without working lights, inspection violations, failure to display plates, and driving without a license.
National Life Turns 175National Life Group, the Montpelier, Vermont-based insurance company, was founded in November, 1848. Therefore, the company celebrated its 175th birthday by holding an event at the company headquarters last month. And the company is continuing to grow, according to a press release. “Between 2016 and 2022, we have gone from $100 billion dollars to over $300 billion dollars of in-force insurance,” Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President Mehran Assadi said on Nov. 9. Assadi also said National Life is the ninth largest individual life insurance company in the country as well as being the number one provider of employer sponsored K-12 educators, among other things.
