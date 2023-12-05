Community and Business News in Brief, Dec. 6, 2023

All Brains Belong Recognizes Five Vermont Employers as “Neuroinclusive Brightspots”

Darn Tough Vermont

Encore Renewable Energy

Eternity Marketing

Oak Maple Finance

VSECU, A Division of New England Federal Credit Union

Give the Gift of a F&W License

All Brains Belong Vermont has announced the fall 2023 winners of its Neuroinclusive Employment Brightspotting Program. Nominated by their employees, these Vermont businesses are recognized for creating inclusive workplaces where employees who think, learn, or communicate differently can thrive. The Fall 2023 Neuroinclusive Employer Brightspotting Program award winners are:“It doesn’t matter if it’s the diversity of skin color or background or thought pattern or any number of things you can be more or less inclusive with. It’s really a mindset,” says Kevin Stephani, senior talent acquisition recruiter from Darn Tough Vermont. “It’s nice to see that someone is appreciating some of the efforts that we’re putting in here.” All Brains Belong believes that understanding the ways that people think, learn, and communicate benefits everyone. This leads to reduced employee turnover and enhanced team performance. The organization offers neurodiversity training to teach employers practical strategies for creating environments where all people can get their needs met and thrive.All Brains Belong Vermont is a nonprofit organization in Montpelier with a mission to improve the lives of people with all types of brains through neurodiversity-affirming medical care, social connection, employment support, and community education. —press releaseFinding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has an idea for how to do that: gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses. “It’s a perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. The license section of Fish and Wildlife’s website has a link to the gift certificate. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem the certificate and purchase the licenses. “If you have a friend or relative who hunts or fishes, this is an easy gift-giving solution,” said Herrick. “The gift certificate will cover licenses for 2024 or licenses in future years.” —press release