Community and Business News in Brief, Dec. 6, 2023

All Brains Belong Recognizes Five Vermont Employers as “Neuroinclusive Brightspots”All Brains Belong Vermont has announced the fall 2023 winners of its Neuroinclusive Employment Brightspotting Program. Nominated by their employees, these Vermont businesses are recognized for creating inclusive workplaces where employees who think, learn, or communicate differently can thrive. The Fall 2023 Neuroinclusive Employer Brightspotting Program award winners are:
- Darn Tough Vermont
- Encore Renewable Energy
- Eternity Marketing
- Oak Maple Finance
- VSECU, A Division of New England Federal Credit Union
Give the Gift of a F&W LicenseFinding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has an idea for how to do that: gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses. “It’s a perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. The license section of Fish and Wildlife’s website has a link to the gift certificate. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem the certificate and purchase the licenses. “If you have a friend or relative who hunts or fishes, this is an easy gift-giving solution,” said Herrick. “The gift certificate will cover licenses for 2024 or licenses in future years.” —press release
