UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Home News and Features Bridge Photographer Wins National Award
Bridge Photographer Wins National Award
Special congratulations are in order for The Bridge photographer John Lazenby, whose photos of the July 2023 flood won first place in the Spot News category of the National Press Photographers Association July monthly clips contest for the New England Region. Judges cited the “many strong photos; some of those photos would have been strong entries as standalone images.” “It was very strange to suddenly have a major natural disaster occur, literally, in your backyard,” Lazenby said. “I tried to record as much as I could of the flood itself and the long, muddy cleanup, bearing in mind that friends and neighbors were hurting and under a great deal of stress.” In addition to The Bridge, Lazenby’s flood images appeared in a variety of other publications and websites, including The New York Times, The Guardian (UK), and The Telegraph (UK). The selection that won the NPPA contest can be seen at competitions.nppa.org/monthly-news-clip-contest/82218/. Larger galleries of the flood images can be seen at lazenbyphoto.smugmug.com/Flood-of-2023-Cleanup and at lazenbyphoto.smugmug.com/Flood-of-2023-Central-Vermont.