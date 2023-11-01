Nature Watch, Nov. 1, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Half-way from equinox to winter solstice, with frost only coming now in time for Halloween, Champlain Valley oak and beech are still in their glory of browns, golds, and oranges. Here, the hillsides are soft lavenders and brown. Occasional large-toothed aspen and tamarack blaze gold. In the understory, zig-zag goldenrod and blackberries are deepening purple and rose, while mosses and evergreen ferns hold fast on green. All this before the hush of first-arriving snow, barely preceded by V’s of geese, flying ragged, honking, pushed out by the first snow of winter.