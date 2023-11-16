Letters to the Editor, Nov. 15, 2023

Something’s Not Right at the Co-op

The Greatest Threat to Israel Is?

To the Editor: There is something not quite right at the Hunger Mountain Co-op. The governing council ignored and then covered up a sexual abuse situation significant enough that the general manager and manager of human relations resigned this summer. Now that there is an election for governing council, they have refused to have a candidate forum, and they have refused to let reform candidates have a table in front of the co-op to speak with members. The co-op governing council election started at the annual meeting and will continue through Nov. 27. Please consider voting for the reform candidates. Dvora Jones, MontpelierTo the Editor:Those who suffered the Holocaust; those who carry the trauma from one generation to the next; of being discriminated against and subject to every kind of indignity; how could the Jewish State of Israel, of all people, execute the scale of indiscriminate killing and terror that is occurring in Gaza? How could a tradition and a religion rich in the wisdom of Hillel, compassionate in the spirit of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world), infused with the moral principles of justice and kindness, and guided by the sanctity of life including “saving life” (Pikuach Nefesh) do as it is doing in Gaza and still claim to be Jewish? Impossible. This is a betrayal and a hijacking of the goodness of the tradition I grew up with. Israel suffered a terrible horror on Oct. 7. “Nazifying” the Palestinian people in response, as Prime Minister Netanyahu is doing, and weaponizing the Holocaust to justify the violence raining down on Gaza is reprehensible. If you want to grow antisemitism, follow the Israeli government’s playbook. Cast millions of innocent Palestinian people (half of whom are children) as Nazis, bomb them into dust, dislocate them in mass, deprive them of food and shelter and then throw up your hands to the world and ask, “Why do they hate us?” and declare, “We have to do this or they will drive us into the sea.” As Nietzsche said, “You yourself will always be the worst enemy you can encounter.” The greatest threat to Israel is Israel itself. Ron Koss, Montpelier