Lack of Language Services PosesPost-Flood Challenge for Some Business Owners

Undervalued WorkIt can be tricky to line up interpreters and translators. Jenny Raith Taylor, lead coordinator of interpreter services at the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, said their interpreters are independent contractors with other jobs, and most of their work takes place around Burlington. Some may not be willing or able to come to central Vermont, particularly as they are not reimbursed for both mileage and travel, she explained. A week’s notice is often needed for booking, and people are not always available. Moreover, Raith Taylor said, the irregular nature of the work is a challenge. “If you think about the interpreter perspective, living in Vermont is so difficult — they need money,” she said. “If you have enough appointments for interpreters, [they would] maybe not go and do other full-time jobs.” (Interpreters work with spoken language, while translation covers written material; the word “translator” is often colloquially used to refer to both types of work.) According to the state’s Office of Racial Equity’s “2023 Language Access Report,” at least 34 languages besides English are thought to be spoken in Vermont, and some 70,000 people are affected by hearing loss. Citing the 2021 American Community Survey, the report estimated roughly 7,705 Vermont residents speak English “less than well.” This is likely an undercount, the report noted. The report found multiple shortcomings of language access in Vermont, including interpreters’ and translators’ work being undervalued and underpaid. It recommended increasing compensation to state-contracted language service providers so “employees” could earn a living wage. Many state websites are only translated via Google Translate, which the report called “an insufficient resource for translation due to errors that can create safety concerns.” Many state governmental bodies lack the resources to implement federally required “language access plans,” according to the report. Fixing that would require action by the Vermont General Assembly and state government. While that could be expensive, inaction could cost more, the report concluded, noting that on two recent occasions the federal government took legal action against Vermont state entities “due to noncompliance with federal language access regulations.” “It is imperative that the state broaden its language access protocols … to prevent further expenses related to noncompliance,” the report added.
Planning for InclusionBounty said she has often heard that there aren’t a lot of spaces for community building among BIPOC people (Black, Indigenous, people of color) in Montpelier. She is advocating for a technical assistance program for flood-impacted BIPOC entrepreneurs. In the meantime, she said, any municipality can take steps to be more prepared for disasters: compile a list of translators, have translation funds lined up, and create a safe drop-in space. “When people plan for emergency response, they have to include a realistic set of expectations for supporting business owners of color, new Americans, and any marginalized group,” she said. “When a chaotic event like a flood happens, there’s a breakdown of order and all the little weaknesses in a system get exposed,” she added. “That does mean that marginalized people are at an even greater risk of being unsafe or of losing something in the situation. That inequity was evident to us every day in the work that we were doing.” Bounty’s testimony followed that of Lalitha Mailwaganam, a Montpelier resident who told the committee about a post-flood situation that arose while she served free food to residents and cleanup workers, including non-English speakers. Mailwaganam spoke at the invitation of committee chair Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale (D, Chittenden-Southeast District). Both testified as part of a focus on workforce issues, according to Ram Hinsdale. “In order to have the future workforce that Vermont needs, we’re going to have to face some uncomfortable truths about how well we accommodate new arrivals, how humanely we treat people who are working here, whether it’s temporary or they’re looking to move here,” Ram Hinsdale said during the hearing. “This isn’t to shame or blame anybody. This is to talk about the ways in which we need to learn from our failures to be welcoming to a changing workforce,” she said. “But it’s also the right thing to do.”
