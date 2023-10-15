Home News and Features The Barre Granite Festival 2023: a Photo Story News and FeaturesArtsVisual ArtsFeatures The Barre Granite Festival 2023: a Photo Story By John Lazenby - October 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter Email Granite Sculptor Gary Sassi of Celestial Memorials Sculpture Studio works during the Granite Festival at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre on Saturday. The festival offered a look at the rich history of art, commerce, and labor that is Barre's granite industry. Photo by John Lazenby. Photographer John Lazenby visited the Vermont Granite Museum during the 2023 Barre Granite Festival on Oct. 15. Click on a photo below to enlarge it. All photos here are by John Lazenby. Sculptor Giuliano Cecchinelli Sr. among some of his works at the Vermont Granite Museum. He learned the art of sculpting in his native Italy before coming to Barre in his 20s. Granite Sculptor Gary Sassi shapes a face on a memorial during the Granite Festival at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre on Saturday. Sculptor Giuliano Cecchinelli Sr. Starting early on working with clay during the Granite Festival at the Vermont Granite Museum. A plaster cast is an intermediate step in creating a granite sculpture. Plaster casts of sculptures at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre. Chris Miller of Chris Miller studio shapes a granite tire for a seven-foot John Deere tractor he is carving in granite for a farm in Tennessee. Among many projects, Miller is known for creating the statue of Ceres atop the Vermont Statehouse. A model by Giuliano Cecchinelli for the emblematic Barre sculpture The Stonecutter, shown in photo, at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre, VT, during the 2023 Barre Granite Festival. The Vermont Granite Museum displays cover the history of granite production in Barre. Jack Scott, left, works with clay at the Vermont Granite Museum with the help of museum board member Michael Pope. A plaster cast is an intermediate step in creating a granite sculpture. Detail of Chris Miller’s granite tractor tire, at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre, VT, during the 2023 Barre Granite Festival. Chris Miller and a second wheel he is carving for the granite John Deere tractor, at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre, VT, during the 2023 Barre Granite Festival. Chris Miller of Chris Miller Studio shapes a granite tire for a seven-foot John Deere tractor he is carving in granite for a farm in Tennessee. UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY