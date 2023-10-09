Street Performances a Hit at Taste of Montpelier

Cate Great performs during the 2023 Taste of Montpelier Food Festival. All the performances were free but donations collected afterward went to the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund to aid businesses affected by the July 10-11 flood. Woodhead, of Mr. Crites and Woodhead, performed on Langdon Street.. Cate Great performing at State and Main Streets in Montpelier. Woodhead, of Mr. Crites and Woodhead, performed on Langdon Street. Audience participation in Cate Great’s show at the 2023 Taste of Montpelier Food Festival. Watching Cate Great at the 2023 Taste of Montpelier Food Festival.

David Graham and Tobin Renwick of the Red Trouser Show performed at the corner of State and Main, despite the rain. Most of the showers held off until the performances were over. Tobin Renwick amazes the crowd by catching (on his head) a red hat thrown by his partner as part of the Red Trouser Show. Brent McCoy performs his show, The Real McCoy, on Langdon Street.

While food was the main event, performers stole the show at the Taste of Montpelier and Food Festival in Montpelier on Saturday, October 7. Rain threatened the event, but held off long enough for street performers to perform and food vendors to sell. All photos here are by John Lazenby. Click on an image to enlarge it.