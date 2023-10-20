Home News and Features More Flood Cleanup: Students Scrub Montpelier During Fall Festival Celebration

John Lazenby
Natalie Quinn, left, anf Abby Hess work on cleaning up a building on Langdon Street as Montpelier High School students clean up downtown buildings from the July flood.
As part of their fall festival, scores of Montpelier High School students descended on downtown Montpelier Thursday morning October 19 for a community service morning to help clean up dirt from the flood of July 10-11. All photos here are by John Lazenby. Click on a photo to enlarge it.

Montpelier High School student Adam Sissoko works on Langdon Street as MHS students clean up downtown buildings. She is an exchange student from Mali.
Montpelier High School student Jasper Ecklund cleans a windowsill at Namaste Indian & Nepalese Restaurant as MHS students clean flood dirt from downtown buildings.
MHS student Chi Chi MacVicar-Ceckler works on the front of the Three Penny Taproom below a poster created by MHS visual arts teacher Colleen Flanagan as a tribute to the flood recovery effort. Inside the taproom and restaurant, recovery and rebuilding work continues.
Woodbury Mountain Toys owner Karen Williams moves toys as she and volunteers relocate the store to the other side of State Street.
Woodbury Mountain Toys owner Karen Williams surrounded by toys after friends, employees and volunteers helped move the contents of the store across State Street from its pre-flood location.
Students in Brian Gallagher’s TA pose with him after helping move the contents of Woodbury Mountain Toys across State Street as MHS students clean up downtown buildings from the July flood.
Christina Keelan and her son Mars Cottrell of East Montpelier help clean up buildings on State Street as part of the community service day.
Lucas Alber power washes on Langdon Street as Montpelier High School students clean up downtown buildings from the July flood.
Scrubbing walls as Montpelier High School students clean up downtown buildings from the July flood.
Scrubbing the clapboards as Montpelier High School students clean up downtown buildings from the July flood.
