Money Matters: A Symposium on Sustainable Solutions for Women

A finance symposium like no other will be held at the Haybarn at Goddard College on Oct. 20. The second annual “Money Matters: Eco-Feminism + Radical Love” features a day of talks from “local she-ros,” as organizer Shanda Williams put it, and is designed for “anyone who identifies as a woman.” The event features a medley of topics all in the service of “women’s economic recovery and resilience from financial trauma.”

