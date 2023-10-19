Money Matters: A Symposium on Sustainable Solutions for Women

A finance symposium like no other will be held at the Haybarn at Goddard College on Oct. 20. The second annual “Money Matters: Eco-Feminism + Radical Love” features a day of talks from “local she-ros,” as organizer Shanda Williams put it, and is designed for “anyone who identifies as a woman.” The event features a medley of topics all in the service of “women’s economic recovery and resilience from financial trauma.”The symposium follows a three-part series Williams has been offering locally that includes sessions on basic budgeting, debt and credit mitigation, and finding a path to homeownership. Williams, of S D Communications and Marketing Consulting Group LLC, is a self-described “Change maker, reparations activist, equity strategist, and BIPOC community advocate” whose background spans the insurance and banking industries. She has also worked with Downstreet Housing and Community Development on homeowners’ assistance and rental assistance programs, she said. She organized the symposium, she said, as a place for women to come together to find economic solutions to financial independence — from organic farming and collective communities to tiny homes and housing justice. (“Housing is really huge,” she said.) “We have to come up with our own sustainable solutions … whether it’s sharing food, services, being more of a collective,” Williams said in an interview with The Bridge. Money Matters speakers include Dr. Opeyemi Parham and Hazel Adams-Shango; former Vermont House Rep. Kiah Morris; Rep. Saudia LaMont; Ana Mejia; Farmer Ama; Amanda Franz from The Everything Space; and Catherine Griset from the North Branch Nature Center. Guest speakers include Rickey Gard Diamond from An Economy of Our Own and author of “Screwnomics: How Our Economy Works Against Women and Real Ways to Make Lasting Change” and Rae Carter from EmpowR Transformation.
