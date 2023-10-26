Heard on the Street

Plainfield Co-op to Buy Plainfield Hardware

Montpelier Winter Parking Starts Nov. 15

FEMA Housing Moving Forward

Berlin to Hold Special Meeting Nov. 7

During its annual membership meeting in late August, Plainfield Co-op members in good standing voted 156 to 34 to purchase the Plainfield Hardware Store on Route 2. A two-thirds majority is required on real estate issues, so it passed, according to plainfieldcoop.com. Co-op operations will continue as usual in Plainfield Village until members can iron out the details. Meanwhile, they are conjuring up “exciting ideas”’ for the co-op building in the village. For more information, or to get involved, email board@plainfieldcoop.com.It’s that time of year again: alternate-side winter parking regulations begin Nov. 15. The object is to have residents park in a way that allows the Department of Public Works to clear each side of the street from snow and slush during winter. The regulation calls for all cars to be parked on the correct side of the street from midnight to 5 p.m. as indicated by building numbers in relation to the calendar days. For example, odd-numbered calendar days call for parking on odd sides of the street and even-numbered calendar days call for parking on even numbered sides of the street. The transition period to move your vehicle is from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. No parking is allowed downtown from 1 a.m. through 6:59 a.m.The city of Montpelier is continuing to finalize the layout for FEMA’s temporary direct housing project to be placed on the city-owned Country Club Road property. This project is to provide housing to those who lost homes in the summer flooding event. City officials and FEMA contractors have settled on the boundaries, which are consistent with the outline shown to the City Council, according to the Oct. 13 city manager’s report. Additionally, the remainder of lease and infrastructure agreements are being completed.Subject to state and federal grants, Berlin residents are warned to vote on authorizing their select board to make $10,837,000 worth of infrastructure development, improvements, and repairs. A special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the municipal building, for residents to vote by Australian ballot on five items: first, to authorize the town to develop water, sewer, and stormwater treatment, roads, and sidewalks in Berlin Town Center at a cost of $2.55 million; next, to authorize the town to repair and replace a 50-year-old sewer line at a cost of $2.2 million; finally, to complete the waterline loop at a cost of $3 million, develop a multi-use recreation path for $1.6 million, and improve the ice rink for $775,000. For more information, call 802-229-9298.—compiled by Carla Occaso