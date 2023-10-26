UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Flood Recovery Information Available at Wheels for Warmth Events
Visitors to the Wheels for Warmth tire sales in Barre and Mendon on Saturday, Oct. 28, can talk to experts about securing financial assistance for losses tied to this summer’s storms. The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance aid is Oct. 31. Representatives from Vermont Emergency Management, the Vermont Agency of Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration, and many long-term recovery groups will be on hand at the event. Those with questions about a FEMA application, what losses are eligible for financial aid, or what support services are available can visit the state and federal booths at the Barre and Mendon events. Staff members will help navigate the flood recovery process and connect Vermonters to programs. Flood-Related Disposal Fee Waived To further help with flood recovery, Wheels for Warmth organizers have also agreed to accept and waive disposal fees for flood debris tires at the Barre and Mendon locations. The tire sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Barre Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon. Details about tire donation on Oct. 26 and 27 can be found at wheelsforwarmth.org.To apply for federal aid for damages incurred during the summer storms, please visit disasterassistance.gov/. Barre Disaster Recovery Center Closed Temporarily The Barre Disaster Recovery Center closed temporarily Wednesday, Oct. 25, and will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30. The center is regularly open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday) in the third floor of the Alumni Hall Building, 16 Auditorium Hill, in Barre. Vermonters can visit the center to get in-person help applying for disaster assistance. Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to help upload documents, answer questions, and guide applicants through the appeals process. The deadline to apply for assistance is Oct. 31, 2023.