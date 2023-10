From left: Mary Margaret Groberg of Notion Fabric & Craft, Sarah DeFelice of Bailey Road, landlord Tim Heney, Elisa Garcia Rey of Vermont Dog Eats, Annie Bakst and Robert Hunt of Bohemian Bakery, Sylvia Thompson of Zutano, Eric Bigglestone of Capitol Stationers, Claire Benedict of Bear Pond Books, Kelly Sullivan and Maddie Miller of Splash Naturals. Photo by John Lazenby.

Business owners and landlord Tim Heney (third from left) in front of the Blanchard Block, where all the businesses, from the corner of East State and Main streets to the fire station, are now open after rebuilding from the flood of July 10–11. Reopening the building in time for foliage season took thousands of hours of work by business owners, volunteers, and professionals, and many credit Heney for his efforts.