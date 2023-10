UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Artist Rob Hitzig and a group of volunteers recently installed his new version of “River Flags” over the North Branch of the Winooski River between Langdon Street and the Rialto Bridge on State Street. Commissioned by Montpelier Alive and a replacement of an earlier work that was all blue, the 14 strands of brightly colored small metal flags come in 11 colors. Photo by Tom McKone.