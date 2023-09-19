Water Main Breaks on Nelson Street

Water from a break in the main on Nelson Street flooded Barre Street Monday night, Sept. 18. Photo by Stan Brinkerhoff. Corner of Nelson Street, where a water main broke Monday Sept. 18, and Barre Streets. Photo by Stan Brinkerhoff.

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The city of Montpelier repaired a six-foot long break in a water main on Nelson Street within hours of its breaking on Monday, Sept. 18. Repairs were completed at 8:30 p.m. according to Public Works Director Kurt Motyka. The city is taking water samples to test for coliform bacteria, he said. In the meantime a boil-water notice is required for all water system customers on Nelson Street from Barre Street to Ridge Street, 3 Ridge Street, 6 Ridge Street, and Gallison Hill Road from 764 Gallison Hill Road to 930 Gallison Hill Road, until further notice, according to the city website. “It was a high volume leak,” Motyka said. “It went up to 4,000 gallons a minute.” Motyka said he expects the boil water notice should be lifted by Wednesday, Sept. 19.