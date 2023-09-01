Volunteer Hub Shifting Operations

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The Volunteer Hub in Montpelier will be shifting operations to remote coordination and administration to better serve current community needs beginning next week. “We’ve seen the needs of the community change in the recent weeks, so we’re evolving our operations to better meet those needs at this time,” said Marek Zajac, an AmeriCorps employee with the Montpelier Parks and Trees Department who has been leading the volunteer efforts at the hub. “Most people now are looking for one-on-one support and specific answers to their questions,” he said. The volunteer hub will still be fully operational but will not have a physical presence at 12 Main Street after Friday, Sept. 1. People in need of help and those looking to volunteer can do so on the MontpelierHub.org website or by calling 802-828-7103. The Volunteer Hub is also asking residents to return borrowed tools no longer in use to the park office in Hubbard Park during hours of operation (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.).For more information on flood recovery resources, go to montpelier-vt.org .