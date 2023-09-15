Signs of Reopening in Downtown Montpelier

A weekday stroll through downtown Montpelier reveals change on all fronts: businesses that have been back since immediately after the flood; those that are newly back — including the Food Pantry in its new home at the rear of City Center — and those that are hard at work getting back, from Aubuchon, which will come back in a new partnership with Ace Hardware, to The Drawing Board, Pho Thai Express, Mad Taco, Julio’s and Oakes & Evelyn, to name a few. Some businesses will be back soon, possibly in time for the fall foliage rush; others have a longer road to return, but there’s a lot of building going on. The lights are coming on.
Click on an image below to enlarge it; all photos by John Lazenby.