Lost Boy Athan Promise appears to be in a tight spot. Ethan Wilde, left, and Will Winn head matward in front of the fans in the Geen Mountain Wrestling ring, set up at the junction of Elm and Washington streets in downtown Barre during the Barre Heritage Festival Saturday. Ethan Wild prepares for action. Lost Boy Juni Underwood on the mat. Will Winn seems to have Ethan Wilde under control. Johnny Pierce puts Athan Promise on the mat as Diego Alvarez watches. Will Win enters the ring. Spectators react to Will Winn before his bout begins. Johnny Pierce warms up. Ethan Wilde in victory mode over the vanquished Will Winn.







Diego Alvarez. Juni Underwood.

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Scenes from Green Mountain Wrestling’s Granite City Showdown during the Barre Heritage Festival, Saturday, Sept. 23. All names are their wrestling stage names, part of the show. Photos by John Lazenby. Click on an image to enlarge it.