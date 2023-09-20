Plan for Montpelier Senior Center Questioned

- Restoring a full-time director position.
- Displacement of MSAC programs by relocating city staff members to the senior center because of flood damage at City Hall.
- Further loss of membership, classes, and field trips.
- Loss of community meals and physical training workshops.
Classes at Country Club Road?The city’s purchase of the Country Club Road property may be able to provide accessible space for MSAC classes and workshops, McMullen said. That building is also being evaluated as a possible emergency winter homeless shelter. “The area the senior center could use is well-separated from the proposed homeless shelter,” he said. However, McMullen said the Country Club Road building was recently discovered to have a serious mold problem. That will have to be addressed before it can be used for anything, he added. Bob Kinzel asked if the city’s use of the senior center is a “done deal?” Murphy said that 18 to 20 city staffers have been stationed in what were formerly MSAC classrooms. Dianne Maccaro, chair of the MSAC advisory council, remained concerned about the loss of space. “We can’t grow membership without programs, and we don’t have our own space for programs,” she said. Another concern is the registration process for upcoming winter classes, which have a Nov. 10 deadline. Tom Leahy, who had been managing the registration process, left his position at MSAC. McMullen responded that several people on his staff are familiar with the RecTrak software program or can be trained to use it. He said the system, which is used for the Recreation Department’s programs, provides all the details the MSAC registrations will require, including payments and receipts. Several people questioned the proposed location of classes at the Country Club Road property — nearly two miles from downtown. In addition to possible service by Green Mountain Transit vans, McMullen said the recreation department has an accessible van that could be used to provide transportation to the Country Club Road facility. “The site also has ample parking,” he also noted, in contrast to the much smaller parking lot at the current MSAC location.
Reversing the Membership DeclineIn addition to McMullen’s suggestion that “word of mouth” can be an effective way to generate interest about activities and programs, those attending the discussion thought several other communication strategies should be employed:
- Having instructors contact previous enrollees.
- Emailing current and previous MSAC members.
- Setting up a volunteer phone bank to call people who have dropped their MSAC membership since the pandemic.
- Using Front Porch Forum and other media to reach both Montpelier residents and those in the surrounding communities.
