Montpelier Post-Flood Dining, Cafe, and Takeout Status

Open

Alla Vita

Arandas Mexican

Birchgrove Baking

Buddy’s Famous

Cafe NOA

Caledonia Spirits

Capital Pho

China Star

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’ Donuts

Hunger Mountain Co-op

Meadow Mart

North Branch Cafe

Rabble-Rouser

Royal Orchid

Sarducci’s

Shaw’s

Skinny Pancake

Yellow Mustard

Wayside

Woodbelly Pizza

Limited Service For Now

Charlie-O’s (outside service only)

House of Tang (takeout only)

Positive Pie (food truck planned)

Three Penny Taproom (burgers and beverages outside)

Planning to Re-Open

Bent Nails Bistro

Bohemian Bakery

Capitol Grounds

Chill

Enna

Hippie Chickpea (in new unknown location)

Hugo’s (moving to old Black Door location)

J. Morgan’s Steakhouse

Julio’s

Langdon Street Tavern

Namaste

Oakes and Evelyn

Mad Taco

Penzo Pizza

Wilaiwan’s Kitchen

Status Undecided or Unknown

Ksherpa Dinner House

Pho Thai Express

Montpelier Alive keeps an updated list of businesses opening after the flood on its website. For current information, go to montpelieralive.com/flood2023bizopenings-