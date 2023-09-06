Benefits of Aging in Central Vermont

Senior Discounts: Kaaaa-CHING!Auto Insurance through Vermont Mature Driver’s Course (in conjunction with AARP): From its website — many insurance companies offer discounts to seniors (age 50 and over) “who take a driver improvement course. If you’re a Vermont senior, you may be eligible to earn such a discount by taking our Vermont mature driver course. Contact your insurance agent today and ask if your insurance provider offers this discount; if so, the rest is easy — simply sign up for our course, and you’ll start saving money.” Web address: idrivesafely.com/insurance-discount/mature/vermont Barre Opera House: The opera house website says discounts are offered to many students and seniors on a per-show basis. Go to barreoperahouse.org for information. Capital and Paramount Movie Theaters: Moviegoers over age 60 get $2.00 off admission, with seniors paying $7.75 compared to the regular entry fee of $9.75. All matinee seats are $7.25, and 3D tickets cost extra.
Local Senior OrganizationsBarre Area Senior Center: Membership is $35 per person for access to programs and activities for members age 50 and older, from the towns of Barre, Orange, Washington, Berlin, Williamstown and other central Vermont towns as well as the city of Barre. Programs range from Arts & Crafts, Dance, Fitness, Health & Social Services and Nutrition, to Tai Chi, woodcarving, square dancing and more. A “collaborative bus/plane trip” to New Orleans, Memphis and Nashville is planned for spring of 2024. Central Vermont Council on Aging: This Barre-based organization is an advocate for healthy aging in Vermont. The focus is on healthcare resources. They offer support for caregivers, help support Meals on Wheels, connect seniors to volunteers, work with healthcare professionals to coordinate a senior’s needs, and respond to all areas regarding older Vermonters’ needs. The website is cvcoa.org. Community of Vermont Elders: Offers resources and support for Vermont’s elders from the Statehouse to the senior center. The Senior Medicare Patrol offers programs and one-on-one counseling concerning Medicare errors, fraud, and abuse. They also offer educational programs just for seniors, as well as newsletters, videos, and programs. The website is vermontelders.org. Montpelier Senior Activity Center: Anyone 50 and older is eligible to join. The cost is $25 for Montpelier residents, $40 for people living in towns that support the center financially through a tax appropriation (Middlesex, East Montpelier, Berlin, Calais, Moretown, and Worcester), and $60 for people from other towns. Residents of supporting towns may apply for financial aid. Benefits include access to classes at a lower cost, access to an entertainment library of DVDs as well as books from the center’s library. Also offered to members is a subscription to the Active Times newsletter, access to the center’s printer and copier, tech training, and e-bike rental from the e-bike lending library. Also, all are welcome to FEAST senior meals. Learn more at montpelier-vt.org/297/Montpelier-Senior-Activity-Center
