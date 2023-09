Benefits of Aging in Central Vermont

Senior Discounts: Kaaaa-CHING!

Local Senior Organizations

It’s good to get old. You don’t hear that very often, but there are benefits available to older people that younger people don’t even know about. Younger people can go ahead and wallow in their vigorous youth while we aging people (50 plus) are allowed to take it slower, visit our physicians more frequently, eat milder foods earlier in the evening, stop and smell the roses, and get access to a whole world of seniors-only activities and discounts. Count yourself lucky if you are the child or grandchild of a senior, because you just may be invited to join the fun.(in conjunction with AARP): From its website — many insurance companies offer discounts to seniors (age 50 and over) “who take a driver improvement course. If you’re a Vermont senior, you may be eligible to earn such a discount by taking our Vermont mature driver course. Contact your insurance agent today and ask if your insurance provider offers this discount; if so, the rest is easy — simply sign up for our course, and you’ll start saving money.” Web address: idrivesafely.com/insurance-discount/mature/vermont The opera house website says discounts are offered to many students and seniors on a per-show basis. Go to barreoperahouse.org for information.Moviegoers over age 60 get $2.00 off admission, with seniors paying $7.75 compared to the regular entry fee of $9.75. All matinee seats are $7.25, and 3D tickets cost extra.If you are a member of AARP, you can get a senior discount of 10% at Comfort Inn hotels.Members age 65 and older may sign up for a 6% discount at Hunger Mountain Co-op. Web address: hungermountain.coop/membership Kohl’s offers a 15% discount to people over the age of 60 on Wednesdays. The website is kohls.com Vermonters over the age of 62 are eligible to get the Green Mountain Passport ($2), which is good for a lifetime of free day-use entry to Vermont state parks. Available at your local town clerk’s office.Senior season passes for people over 66 costs $25 compared to regular adult passes at a rate of $30. Day rates for seniors are $3 compared to $4 for younger adults. Note: The beach is closed this year following damage by the flood, but it will most likely be open for the 2024 season. For more information go to wrightsvillebeachvt.com Most ski areas offer cheaper rates for senior skiers.Membership is $35 per person for access to programs and activities for members age 50 and older, from the towns of Barre, Orange, Washington, Berlin, Williamstown and other central Vermont towns as well as the city of Barre. Programs range from Arts & Crafts, Dance, Fitness, Health & Social Services and Nutrition, to Tai Chi, woodcarving, square dancing and more. A “collaborative bus/plane trip” to New Orleans, Memphis and Nashville is planned for spring of 2024.This Barre-based organization is an advocate for healthy aging in Vermont. The focus is on healthcare resources. They offer support for caregivers, help support Meals on Wheels, connect seniors to volunteers, work with healthcare professionals to coordinate a senior’s needs, and respond to all areas regarding older Vermonters’ needs. The website is cvcoa.org Offers resources and support for Vermont’s elders from the Statehouse to the senior center. The Senior Medicare Patrol offers programs and one-on-one counseling concerning Medicare errors, fraud, and abuse. They also offer educational programs just for seniors, as well as newsletters, videos, and programs. The website is vermontelders.org Anyone 50 and older is eligible to join. The cost is $25 for Montpelier residents, $40 for people living in towns that support the center financially through a tax appropriation (Middlesex, East Montpelier, Berlin, Calais, Moretown, and Worcester), and $60 for people from other towns. Residents of supporting towns may apply for financial aid. Benefits include access to classes at a lower cost, access to an entertainment library of DVDs as well as books from the center’s library. Also offered to members is a subscription to the Active Times newsletter, access to the center’s printer and copier, tech training, and e-bike rental from the e-bike lending library. Also, all are welcome to FEAST senior meals. Learn more at montpelier-vt.org/297/Montpelier-Senior-Activity-Center