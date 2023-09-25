Barre Heritage Festival is Back

Nelson Ace Hardware was ready for business. Dave Stonecliffe of Barre Town, center, sings with the Green Mountain Chorus. vGreen Mountain Wrestling put on quite a show in the ring set up at the junction of Main and Washington streets.

Barre’s annual Heritage Festival was flooded out in July, along with much of the rest of central Vermont, but it was back this past weekend with thousands strolling downtown to partake. There was a wide variety of events over four days, culminating in a grand finale Saturday that included a parade, plenty of live music, professional wrestling, lots of food and special sales. All photos by John Lazenby. Click on the image to see it enlarged.