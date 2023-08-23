Rep. Balint Joins Locals for Listening Session

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint joined Montpelier business owners Monday morning in a question-and-answer session in which local merchants shared stories of the obstacles they’ve faced recovering from the July 11 flood. Stories of fraud, price gouging and — for the few who had pricey flood insurance — unrealistic caps in insurance payouts were discussed. Overwhelmingly, business owners told Balint they needed more — and larger — grants, federal guidance on issues such as mold remediation, and streamlined applications for loans, although most people said loans were not necessarily helpful. Balint said she planned to discuss the concerns with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, and invited people to reach out to her with any further comments. Montpelier Alive executive director Katie Trautz said that over 120 businesses in downtown were severely affected by the flood. The event was organized by Montpelier Alive and held at the Vermont College of Fine Arts chapel in College Hall.