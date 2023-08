Our Publishing Changes Post Flood

Shaw’s Montpelier

State Street bridge

Shaw’s in Berlin

Central Vermont Medical Center

Montpelier Senior Activity Center

Mobil station on River Street

Parkers on River Street

Dunkin’ Donuts, Montpelier

The Wayside Restaurant

Price Chopper, Barre

Hunger Mountain Co-op

Plainfield Co-op

Bragg Farm

Morse Farm

LBJ Grocery in Worcester

Red Hen, Middlesex

Tops, Northfield

AR Market, Barre

Rainbow Bridge Community Center, Barre

Dunkin’ Donuts, Barre

Hannaford’s, South Barre

Waterbury Shaw’s

Bridgeside Books, Waterbury

While The Bridge offices are high on a hill on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus, we were materially affected by the flood. A huge portion of our regular advertisers are businesses in downtown Barre and Montpelier, and are dealing with massive losses after flood waters overcame both cities. Because of that, we decided not to publish our July 26 issue as planned, and instead posted stories on a daily basis on our website, montpelierbridge.org . We plan to continue posting updates and details on the website between bi-monthly print issues. We also are unable to mail the printed paper to every home in the 05602 ZIP code as we normally do because our local post office was underwater, and is currently unable to accommodate us. For the time being, look for The Bridge at the following locations, or at montpelierbridge.org: If you’d like to support us during this time, go to gofundme.com/f/the-bridge-montpelier-vts-community-newspaper