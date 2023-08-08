Our Publishing Changes Post Flood

While The Bridge offices are high on a hill on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus, we were materially affected by the flood. A huge portion of our regular advertisers are businesses in downtown Barre and Montpelier, and are dealing with massive losses after flood waters overcame both cities.
Because of that, we decided not to publish our July 26 issue as planned, and instead posted stories on a daily basis on our website, montpelierbridge.org
. We plan to continue posting updates and details on the website between bi-monthly print issues.
We also are unable to mail the printed paper to every home in the 05602 ZIP code as we normally do because our local post office was underwater, and is currently unable to accommodate us. For the time being, look for The Bridge at the following locations, or at montpelierbridge.org:
- Shaw’s Montpelier
- State Street bridge
- Shaw’s in Berlin
- Central Vermont Medical Center
- Montpelier Senior Activity Center
- Mobil station on River Street
- Parkers on River Street
- Dunkin’ Donuts, Montpelier
- The Wayside Restaurant
- Price Chopper, Barre
- Hunger Mountain Co-op
- Plainfield Co-op
- Bragg Farm
- Morse Farm
- LBJ Grocery in Worcester
- Red Hen, Middlesex
- Tops, Northfield
- AR Market, Barre
- Rainbow Bridge Community Center, Barre
- Dunkin’ Donuts, Barre
- Hannaford’s, South Barre
- Waterbury Shaw’s
- Bridgeside Books, Waterbury
If you’d like to support us during this time, go to gofundme.com/f/the-bridge-montpelier-vts-community-newspaper
