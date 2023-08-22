Nature Watch, Aug. 23, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

More rain! The water is still high on Wrightsville Beach; hoping it will open soon. Several kinds of crickets have started singing, but not where it was flooded. Not yet! And time to get up in the mountains, here or in neighboring states, while days are still long. And as you leave or return, stop and pick up lunch at one of our great open spots in hard-hit downtown: North Branch Cafe, Yellow Mustard, Buddy’s, Woodbelly, Royal Orchid, or Skinny Pancake. They need us now and we need them!